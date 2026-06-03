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NEWS

Govt to release AI impact report on youth employment in Q4

NEWS
16 hours ago
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The government will release a comprehensive analysis of artificial intelligence's impact on the local job market in the fourth quarter, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said.

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Sun told lawmakers that although automation technologies such as AI could replace some existing jobs, they are also expected to create new positions across multiple industries and job levels. The forthcoming findings will be included in an updated manpower projection, aiming to identify sectors with strong demand and provide guidance on future career opportunities.

During a legislative session, Election Committee lawmaker Elvin Lee Ka-kui expressed concern about Hong Kong’s youth NEET — not in employment, education or training — rate, which he noted is higher than those in Singapore and Japan. Lee called on the government to develop targeted support and promotional strategies to help these young people.

In response, Sun referenced Census and Statistics Department figures indicating that between 2023 and 2025, there were 33,700 to 36,100 NEET youths aged 15 to 24, representing 5.7 to 6 percent of that age group.

He emphasized that the proportion has historically remained around 6 to 7 percent, even during strong economic periods, suggesting that young people are taking longer to explore careers and are experiencing longer spells of unemployment.

Addressing a call from lawmaker Tam Chun-kwok for an employment roadmap, Sun said the Labour Department would continue to regularly review its services and adapt them to changing youth employment trends to ensure appropriate support.

To equip students for the digital economy, Sun noted that the University Grants Committee allocated HK$100 million in 2023 to establish a fund promoting the use of technology in university teaching. Furthermore, AI-related programs will be prioritized for inclusion in the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors starting from the 2027/28 academic year.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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