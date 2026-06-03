logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt to launch five more Community Living Rooms as pilot surpasses targets

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The government will launch five additional Community Living Rooms as the pilot program has yielded results far exceeding its key performance indicator (KPI) targets, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sun stated that since the initiative's launch in late 2023, 13 Community Living Rooms have officially commenced services, and the newly planned locations will bring the total number of facilities to 18 by year-end.

The government had set three KPIs for the projects, aiming for no less than 70 percent of members to experience improvements in their extended living space, sense of community belonging, and interpersonal networks.

An evaluation conducted by a commissioned university research team revealed that the program's effectiveness in all three areas has far surpassed the 70 percent goal.

Sun noted that existing facilities are currently situated in districts with a high concentration of subdivided flat residents, while the government will focus on identifying suitable sites in areas that currently lack such amenities.

Lawmaker Vincent Cheng Wing-shun questioned whether authorities would consider regularizing the program, given the positive feedback from the public and beneficiaries.

Sun pointed out that it is too early to fully regularize the scheme. However, donors have agreed to extend the operating period for another three years for the initial four facilities that opened first.

The authorities will continue to monitor the situation, he added, and will consider expanding the service to other demographics once the needs of subdivided flat residents are fully met.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Lee (left) meeting with the President of Nazarbayev University, Professor Waqar Ahmad (right)
John Lee touts HK as ideal partner for academic exchanges
NEWS
9 mins ago
Two arrested over $400,000 ‘guess who I am’ phone scams
NEWS
10 mins ago
Hong Kong youth NEET rate steady at 6pc, labor chief says
NEWS
18 mins ago
(File photo)
International Travel Expo kicks off next thur with 'ice and snow' theme pavilion
NEWS
53 mins ago
Transport chief urges quieter aircraft amid late-night flight noise concerns
NEWS
53 mins ago
CLP Power launches $3m program to help 500 households beat summer heat
NEWS
1 hour ago
Smoking air conditioner prompts evacuation of 200 at Science Museum, no injuries reported
NEWS
1 hour ago
Couple in newborn registration case remains in custody as neighbors speak out
NEWS
1 hour ago
Last year’s LegCo election sees 34,000 staff deployed, $236 million spent
NEWS
1 hour ago
Two hospital staff arrested over alleged assault on 94-year-old patient
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
NEWS
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.