John Lee touts HK as ideal partner for academic exchanges

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu described Hong Kong as an ideal partner for academic exchanges after the Education University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University signed memoranda of understanding with Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

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On the final day of his visit to Kazakhstan, Lee visited Nazarbayev University, where he met its president, Professor Waqar Ahmad, to exchange views on strengthening cooperation in higher education between the two places.

Lee also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements between Nazarbayev University and Hong Kong higher education institutions.

He noted that Hong Kong is the only city in the world with five universities ranked among the global top 100. He said cooperation between the two Hong Kong universities and Nazarbayev University would foster exchanges between the people of Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, while building long-term partnerships.

Lee said Hong Kong, like Kazakhstan, is an active participant and beneficiary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Under “one country, two systems,” Hong Kong plays the role of a “super connector,” he said, adding that everything the city does brings added value to cooperating economies, enterprises and institutions.

“I wish for the cooperative relationship between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan to grow stronger year by year,” Lee said.