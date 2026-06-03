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NEWS

Hong Kong youth NEET rate steady at 6pc, labor chief says

NEWS
18 mins ago
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The proportion of NEET youth - young people in Hong Kong who are not in employment, education or training has remained stable at around 6 percent over the years, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said.

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Sun said the figure reflected that local youths generally take longer to explore their career directions, resulting in a relatively longer job search period.

He added that youth unemployment is generally higher because many young people are first-time job seekers and lack work experience. The government has introduced measures to support and promote youth employment, he said.

Speaking at a Legislative Council meeting, Election Committee lawmaker Elvin Lee Ka-kui asked how the government could provide better support for young job seekers and encourage employers to hire them.

Sun said the Labour Department’s Youth Employment and Training Programme offers monthly training allowances to employers who hire participants and provide on-the-job training. The scheme aims to encourage employers to recruit young people who face difficulties entering the labor market.

Speaking at the same meeting, Election Committee lawmaker Ginny Man Wing-yee said some young people had no intention of seeking employment and relied entirely on parental support, adding that education was essential to foster self-reliance among youths.

Sun said the city’s social welfare system helps those who remain out of work for a long period and risk becoming a social problem, assisting them in re-entering society and enhancing their self-worth.

NEETSun Yuk-hanyouth employment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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