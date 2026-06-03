logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

International Travel Expo kicks off next thur with 'ice and snow' theme pavilion

NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The International Travel Expo will open next Thursday for a four-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring more than 500 exhibitors from 66 countries and regions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organizers said 80 percent of the exhibitors are from overseas, with Uganda and Mongolia making their first appearances at the event this year.

To mark the expo’s 40th anniversary, this year’s edition will debut a special “Ice and Snow Travel” themed pavilion. It will also feature interactive experiences for visitors, including an “AI time-travel photo” booth and a “1936 Hong Kong Journey.”

Organizers expect the event to attract about 8,000 industry professionals and more than 74,000 public visitors.

International Travel Expo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Lee (left) meeting with the President of Nazarbayev University, Professor Waqar Ahmad (right)
John Lee touts HK as ideal partner for academic exchanges
NEWS
10 mins ago
Two arrested over $400,000 ‘guess who I am’ phone scams
NEWS
12 mins ago
Hong Kong youth NEET rate steady at 6pc, labor chief says
NEWS
20 mins ago
Transport chief urges quieter aircraft amid late-night flight noise concerns
NEWS
55 mins ago
CLP Power launches $3m program to help 500 households beat summer heat
NEWS
1 hour ago
Smoking air conditioner prompts evacuation of 200 at Science Museum, no injuries reported
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Govt to launch five more Community Living Rooms as pilot surpasses targets
NEWS
1 hour ago
Couple in newborn registration case remains in custody as neighbors speak out
NEWS
1 hour ago
Last year’s LegCo election sees 34,000 staff deployed, $236 million spent
NEWS
1 hour ago
Two hospital staff arrested over alleged assault on 94-year-old patient
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
NEWS
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.