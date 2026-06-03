International Travel Expo kicks off next thur with 'ice and snow' theme pavilion

The International Travel Expo will open next Thursday for a four-day run at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, featuring more than 500 exhibitors from 66 countries and regions.

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Organizers said 80 percent of the exhibitors are from overseas, with Uganda and Mongolia making their first appearances at the event this year.

To mark the expo’s 40th anniversary, this year’s edition will debut a special “Ice and Snow Travel” themed pavilion. It will also feature interactive experiences for visitors, including an “AI time-travel photo” booth and a “1936 Hong Kong Journey.”

Organizers expect the event to attract about 8,000 industry professionals and more than 74,000 public visitors.