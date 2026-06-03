Two hospital staff arrested over alleged assault on 94-year-old patient

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Man injured in Tseung Kwan O bar assault, three suspects at large
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Police hunting for suspect after teenager assaulted in Jordan
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Man arrested for pushing 9-year-old boy into sea in To Kwa Wan
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Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
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Couple arrested after newborn left without birth certificate for two months
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