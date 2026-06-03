Two hospital staff arrested over alleged assault on 94-year-old patient

Two staff members at United Christian Hospital have been arrested for allegedly pushing a 94-year-old female patient on the shoulder while helping her change clothes.

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Police received a report from the patient’s son at 1.20pm on Tuesday, alleging that the elderly woman had been pushed on the shoulder while the two staff members were assisting her.

After a preliminary investigation, police suspected the pair had mistreated the patient while caring for her.

The two women, surnamed Chan and Lee, aged 34 and 25 respectively, were arrested on suspicion of common assault. They were later released on bail and are required to report back to police later this month.

No apparent injuries were found on the patient, who remains in hospital for ongoing treatment.