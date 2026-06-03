John Lee proposes ‘hub-to-hub’ economic partnership with Kazakhstan to connect Central Asia with Asian markets

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has proposed a strategic “hub-to-hub” cooperation model with Kazakhstan, seeking to strengthen economic and trade links between Central Asia and the rest of Asia. Lee outlined the initiative during an official visit to Kazakhstan, highlighting opportunities to connect Central Asian countries with Hong Kong’s gateway to Asian markets.

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In a video posted on social media on Wednesday, Lee described Kazakhstan as a vital regional hub and emphasized Hong Kong’s role as a connector for Southeast Asia, East Asia, and mainland China. Lee explained that the proposed “hub-to-hub” model would elevate cooperation between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, and expressed hope for future reciprocal visits to deepen bilateral ties.

Lee led a delegation that met with Rustam Timurovich Karagoishin, chairman of the Board of Baiterek National Investment Holding, on Tuesday.

Li Wei, Chairman of Shandong Energy Group, said the company sees broad prospects for cooperation with businesses in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries. He expressed the hope that they would seize the opportunity to fully implement the Belt and Road initiative and actively cooperate with Central Asia.

Li Xiaohuan, Chairman of Henan Agriculture Investment Group, said that by establishing a processing industrial park in the region, Kazakhstan’s grain production advantages could be transformed into food-processing advantages. He also expressed hope for cooperation.