John Lee receives a thumbs-up as Xia Baolong concludes HK visit

Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Work Office, Xia Baolong, concluded his two-day inspection tour of Hong Kong on Wednesday. Chief Executive John Lee and Liaison Office director Zhou Ji bid farewell to Xia at the end of his visit. The farewell included an exchange of gifts and a handshake, with Xia offering a thumbs-up gesture to Lee.

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During the visit, Lee expressed his gratitude to Xia for providing valuable advice to Hong Kong. He cited Xia's satisfaction with a number of major policies, notably the Light Public Housing projects, the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town, and the efficient use of the Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital.

Lee noted that Xia was also briefed on the Hong Kong Five-Year Plan and gave positive affirmation to the SAR government. Xia praised the government's determination in safeguarding national security, promoting economic development, and advancing technological innovation.

According to Lee, Xia described the Hong Kong Five-Year Plan as directional, strategic, and feasible. The city leader expressed appreciation for Xia's guidance and support, adding that the government will work diligently on the city's first Five-Year Plan.

Lee pledged to accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis, the University Town, and the Hong Kong Park within the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone.

(Updated at 9.41pm)