Basketball coach Yung Kam-wah suspended after allegedly forcing student to slap himself

A viral video allegedly showing prominent basketball coach Yung Kam-wah forcing a student to slap himself on a secondary school basketball court has sparked public outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The clip, posted on Threads on Monday, was reportedly filmed at Hon Wah College, a school well known in Hong Kong’s inter-school basketball scene.

In the footage, the coach is seen throwing a student’s jacket onto the ground before grabbing the boy’s hand and allegedly forcing him to slap his own face several times while scolding him.

About 20 teammates and two staff members were seen at the scene, but no one appeared to intervene.

The coach was reported to be Yung, a former Hong Kong men’s basketball team player widely known as the “Three-Point King of Asia.”

In a statement, Hon Wah College said it was deeply concerned about the incident and had set up a crisis management team to follow up and investigate.

The school said the coach involved has been suspended from his duties and that it is maintaining close contact with police.

It added that it had contacted the student involved and arranged staff to provide support.

Speaking on a radio program on Tuesday, lawmaker Kenneth Fok Kai-kong said any form of humiliation was completely unacceptable.

Fok noted that Yung is vice president of the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China. While the incident may have involved the coach’s personal conduct, he said the association has a code of conduct for coaches and that the behavior shown in the video clearly crossed a line.

He urged the school and the relevant sports association to take the matter seriously, conduct a thorough investigation and implement appropriate follow-up measures to protect students’ wellbeing.