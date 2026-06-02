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Kenneth Fok urges basketball association to investigate coach Yung Kam-wah over student mistreatment

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Kenneth Fok Kai-kong
Kenneth Fok Kai-kong

A viral video allegedly showing prominent basketball coach Yung Kam-wah forcing a student to slap himself on a secondary school basketball court has sparked public outrage. Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, a lawmaker who represents the sports, performing arts, culture and publication sector, said any form of humiliation was completely unacceptable.

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Fok noted that Yung is vice president of the Basketball Association of Hong Kong, China. While the incident may have involved the coach's personal conduct, he said the association has a code of conduct for coaches and that the behavior shown in the video clearly crossed a line.

He urged the school and the relevant sports association to take the matter seriously, conduct a thorough investigation and implement appropriate follow-up measures to protect students' well-being.

Yung Kam-wahKenneth Fok Kai-kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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