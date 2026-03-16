7 dead as minibus overturns in Yunnan, State Council orders probe

Seven people died and 12 others were injured after a passenger minibus overturned in Yuanyang county, Honghe prefecture, Yunnan province on Thursday morning, authorities said.

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The vehicle had a capacity of 19 and was carrying 19 people at the time of the accident. Two died at the scene, five others died after emergency treatment, and 12 were injured, according to reports.

The bus was traveling from Majie township to Yuanyang county town when it overturned and fell down a hillside, a source told The Beijing News.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said it has formed a working group with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport to travel to the scene to guide response efforts. The State Council Work Safety Committee has placed the accident under supervision, ordering Yunnan province to conduct a higher-level investigation, determine the cause as soon as possible, and pursue accountability in accordance with laws and regulations.