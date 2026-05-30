logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Customs officers intercept million-dollar turtle smuggling attempt at border

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs authorities intercepted a significant smuggling operation on Friday at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point, seizing over 150 turtles believed to be endangered species.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The haul, which has an estimated market value of approximately HK$1.58 million, was discovered during a routine inspection of an inbound vehicle arriving from the mainland.

The discovery was made after Customs officers utilized risk assessment protocols to select an incoming lorry for a detailed search. Upon examining the vehicle’s cargo, officers found the batch of 153 turtles hidden in a highly unusual manner.

The animals had been stuffed individually into socks, which were then concealed inside several paper boxes in an attempt to bypass border security undetected.

Following the initial seizure, the turtles were handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further identification and follow-up action.

Authorities are working to determine the exact species involved and the intended destination for the illicit shipment.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, the illegal import, export, or possession of endangered species is a serious criminal offense.

Those found guilty of violating these regulations face severe legal consequences, including a maximum fine of HK$10 million and up to 10 years of imprisonment upon conviction.

Customs officials have reaffirmed their commitment to intercepting illegal wildlife trade at the city's borders to protect global biodiversity.

They continue to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any information regarding suspected smuggling activities through official 24-hour hotlines or dedicated online reporting channels.

All reports are handled with confidentiality as part of the city's broader strategy to dismantle smuggling networks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Govt briefs insurers as thousands of restaurants apply to become dog-friendly
NEWS
2 hours ago
HKBU unveils pioneering AI-driven executive MBA program for modern leaders
NEWS
29-05-2026 10:32 HKT
John Lee listens to LegCo proposals for city's first strategic five-year blueprint
NEWS
17 hours ago
Night Recap - May 29, 2026
NEWS
17 hours ago
(file photo)
HK sets sights on 53.8m visitors, focusing on high-end tourism and exclusive events
NEWS
18 hours ago
Former HKFC defender Brian Fok jailed for 17 months over match-fixing and betting scandal
NEWS
18 hours ago
(file photo)
CUHK Medical Centre proposes early repayment of $4.03b govt loan
NEWS
19 hours ago
(file photo)
Woman collapses in Tsuen Wan amid extreme heat
NEWS
19 hours ago
HKTDC’s flagship retail platform Design Gallery launches the “Design Gallery on the Move” campaign, showcasing Hong Kong original brands and design products. Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, group photo with brand representatives at the launch ceremony.
Design Gallery takes Hong Kong creativity on the road for HKTDC anniversary
NEWS
19 hours ago
14-year-old arrested after blade found on Citybus seat following onboard dispute
NEWS
22 hours ago
Hiker found dead after two-day search on Lantau Island
NEWS
23 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Screenshot from TV programme “Scoop”
Woman’s $1.5m luxury goods stolen in Tsing Yi burglary, ex-boyfriend arrested
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.