Customs officers intercept million-dollar turtle smuggling attempt at border

Hong Kong Customs authorities intercepted a significant smuggling operation on Friday at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point, seizing over 150 turtles believed to be endangered species.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The haul, which has an estimated market value of approximately HK$1.58 million, was discovered during a routine inspection of an inbound vehicle arriving from the mainland.

The discovery was made after Customs officers utilized risk assessment protocols to select an incoming lorry for a detailed search. Upon examining the vehicle’s cargo, officers found the batch of 153 turtles hidden in a highly unusual manner.

The animals had been stuffed individually into socks, which were then concealed inside several paper boxes in an attempt to bypass border security undetected.

Following the initial seizure, the turtles were handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further identification and follow-up action.

Authorities are working to determine the exact species involved and the intended destination for the illicit shipment.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, the illegal import, export, or possession of endangered species is a serious criminal offense.

Those found guilty of violating these regulations face severe legal consequences, including a maximum fine of HK$10 million and up to 10 years of imprisonment upon conviction.

Customs officials have reaffirmed their commitment to intercepting illegal wildlife trade at the city's borders to protect global biodiversity.

They continue to urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any information regarding suspected smuggling activities through official 24-hour hotlines or dedicated online reporting channels.

All reports are handled with confidentiality as part of the city's broader strategy to dismantle smuggling networks.