Teen remanded in custody for ‘bathroon camera prank’ on classmate

An 18-year-old student has been remanded in custody after admitting to installing a hidden camera in his classmate's bathroom as a "prank."

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The defendant, Isaac Leung Yat-hei, who faced a charge of voyeurism, appeared at Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on Thursday morning.

The court heard that Leung was invited to a female classmate's home in Tseung Kwan O last May, where he secretly installed a camera in the bathroom. The victim's mother discovered the camera two days later and reported it to police.

It is reported that no intimate images were captured, as the camera involved had run out of power on the night.

Under caution, Leung admitted to the offense, claiming it was a "prank."

During sentencing, the defense plea for leniency was denied, where Magistrate May Chung Ming-sun argued that the fact that no intimate images were taken was merely a matter of luck.

Stressing the seriousness of the case, Chung described a custodial sentence as "very likely."

The case was adjourned until June 11 for reports from the Correctional Services Department, Detention Centre, Youth Offender Assessment Panel, and psychological and psychiatric services.

The court also ordered a probation report and a community service order suitability report.

It is understood that Leung will remain remanded until the next hearing.