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MTR and Palace Museum launch ancient Egyptian cultural discovery route across Hong Kong

NEWS
25 mins ago
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The MTR Corporation and the Hong Kong Palace Museum have joined forces to launch an immersive city-wide exhibition, featuring a pharaoh-themed makeover of the railway's popular mascot to bring five thousand years of ancient Egyptian history directly into local communities.

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Starting today, the “T Chai x Pharaoh Cat: A Journey into Ancient Egypt” showcase pairs the MTR mascot, T Chai, in a brand-new pharaoh-inspired look with the museum's own Pharaoh Cat character.

The initiative is designed to extend the museum experience far beyond its physical walls, creating a cultural discovery route that spans nine transit stations and key shopping malls across Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Pyramid installations and hieroglyph translations transform stations

As part of the cross-sector campaign, MTR's Hong Kong Station has been transformed into a limited-time, ancient Egypt-themed destination.

Guided by life-sized, 1.4-meter-tall figures of Pharaoh T Chai and Pharaoh Cat, passengers are invited to step into a themed train compartment and explore a giant pyramid installation that seamlessly bridges modern transit with antiquity.

Visitors to the station can also interact with an original digital installation from the museum that translates their names into ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

Locally themed audio guides narrated by radio host Ah Jeng

To make the historical journey more engaging for the general public, popular radio host Bonnie Wong, widely known as Ah Jeng, has lent her voice as the official audio guide.

Through lively and vivid storytelling at various stops along the route, she introduces passengers to distinctly themed characters and historical narratives.

The audio guide is designed to help commuters connect the grand history of ancient Egyptian civilization with the unique, modern characteristics of their own local neighborhoods.

Discovery route spans transit hubs and shopping malls

This joint promotion, which combines themed installations, interactive games, and exclusive commuter offers, aims to boost cultural tourism by making history accessible during everyday journeys.

The specially curated route is currently active across multiple major locations in Hong Kong, including Hong Kong, Admiralty, Central, Hong Kong West Kowloon, Hung Hom, Kowloon Tong, and Kowloon Bay stations.

The experience also extends to MTR malls such as ELEMENTS and Maritime Square, as well as the Shenzhen Bay Checkpoint and Mission Hills stations in Shenzhen.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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