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NEWS

Two-month LPG subsidy for taxis, minibuses and school buses starts Sunday

NEWS
42 mins ago
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The government will launch a two-month liquefied petroleum gas subsidy this Sunday for taxis, public light buses and school private light buses, in an effort to ease operating costs and reduce fare-hike pressure on the transport sector.

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The Inter-departmental Task Force on Monitoring Fuel Supply announced on Wednesday that eligible vehicles will receive a discount of HK$0.50 per liter of LPG until 11.59pm on July 30.

The measure is expected to benefit more than 20,000 commercial passenger vehicles, including about 16,900 LPG taxis, 3,440 public light buses and 170 school private light buses.

The discount will be applied directly at 66 LPG filling stations across Hong Kong, including 12 dedicated LPG stations. Drivers are not required to register or apply in advance.

To safeguard public funds, the government has signed agreements with six major oil companies to set out operational arrangements, reimbursement mechanisms and auditing requirements.

The Transport Department said it had supervised the oil companies in completing full system testing to ensure the discount service operates smoothly at filling stations.

Publicity materials have also been placed at filling stations, while leaflets are being distributed at major taxi and minibus stands across the city.

Operators and members of the public can find the latest details of the subsidy scheme on the Transport Department’s website or the HKeMobility mobile app. 
 

liquefied petroleum gasfuel subsidy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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