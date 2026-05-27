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Multi-destination GBA yacht scheme will draw visitors to HK, lawmaker says

NEWS
45 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Lawmaker Roy Chu Lap-wai said the government's proposed individual travel scheme for yachts and its accompanying multi-destination tourism model will be instrumental in attracting more high-end visitors to the city.

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His remarks come as the government proposes adding approximately 600 new yacht berths to develop the city's yacht economy. The berths will be located at the ex-Lamma Quarry site, the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter expansion, and the Hung Hom Station waterfront.

Speaking on a radio program, Chu emphasized that Hong Kong has immense potential to develop its yacht economy and should capitalize on the opportunities presented by this high-end, emerging consumer sector.

Lawmaker Roy Chu Lap-wai
Lawmaker Roy Chu Lap-wai

He said while the city must focus on increasing permanent berths in the long run to sustain the industry's growth, the government could provide temporary berths at existing piers in the short term to cope with the current shortage.

Guangdong province introduced an implementation plan for regional yacht travel to align regulatory mechanisms across Hong Kong and Macau last year. Chu described the plan as a major step forward, explaining that allowing yachts registered within the Greater Bay Area to travel freely will facilitate a "multi-destination" tourism model, ultimately drawing more mainland and overseas visitors to Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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