Govt explores 600m Kai Tak-Kwun Tong bridge with travelator and cycle track

The government is studying the technical feasibility of constructing a 600-meter sea-crossing bridge over the Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter to connect Kwun Tong and the former Kai Tak runway area.

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In a written reply to lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit on Wednesday, the Development Bureau stated that authorities are currently reviewing various options, including the alignment of the bridge and its connection points at both ends, while expanding the scope to explore adding vehicular lanes in response to public feedback.

The project was initially conceived as an eco-friendly pedestrian and cycling bridge equipped with travelators to enhance connectivity between the former airport runway area and the Kwun Tong promenade.

However, the government noted that the study has since been broadened to explore vehicular options to better align with the latest planning developments and transport infrastructure of the Kai Tak Development Area.

Asked whether space would be reserved on the bridge to extend the Kai Tak Smart and Green Mass Transit System to Kwun Tong, the government stated that its priority is to expedite the current transit project along its baseline route, which connects the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal to the existing MTR Kai Tak Station.

The Bureau added that after finalizing the primary system and design, the government will review the technical and financial feasibility of extending the transit network to Kwun Tong in coordination with the sea-crossing bridge project.

A public consultation is expected next year.

