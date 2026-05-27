logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt explores 600m Kai Tak-Kwun Tong bridge with travelator and cycle track

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The government is studying the technical feasibility of constructing a 600-meter sea-crossing bridge over the Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter to connect Kwun Tong and the former Kai Tak runway area.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a written reply to lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit on Wednesday, the Development Bureau stated that authorities are currently reviewing various options, including the alignment of the bridge and its connection points at both ends, while expanding the scope to explore adding vehicular lanes in response to public feedback.

The project was initially conceived as an eco-friendly pedestrian and cycling bridge equipped with travelators to enhance connectivity between the former airport runway area and the Kwun Tong promenade.

However, the government noted that the study has since been broadened to explore vehicular options to better align with the latest planning developments and transport infrastructure of the Kai Tak Development Area. 

Asked whether space would be reserved on the bridge to extend the Kai Tak Smart and Green Mass Transit System to Kwun Tong, the government stated that its priority is to expedite the current transit project along its baseline route, which connects the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal to the existing MTR Kai Tak Station. 

The Bureau added that after finalizing the primary system and design, the government will review the technical and financial feasibility of extending the transit network to Kwun Tong in coordination with the sea-crossing bridge project.

A public consultation is expected next year.
 

Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Water recreation push prompts review of typhoon shelter use
NEWS
06-05-2026 18:06 HKT
Man, 67, gets 9 years in prison for attempting to rape young mother in front of infant
NEWS
Just now
New video puts suspended Tuen Mun school principal under further scrutiny over Singapore clash
NEWS
35 mins ago
(File photo)
EdUHK president reassures future teachers of opportunities amid shrinking classrooms
NEWS
38 mins ago
Two-month LPG subsidy for taxis, minibuses and school buses starts Sunday
NEWS
42 mins ago
Hong Kong takes cautious approach with 10,000 ride-hailing license cap: Mable Chan
NEWS
43 mins ago
(File photo)
Multi-destination GBA yacht scheme will draw visitors to HK, lawmaker says
NEWS
2 hours ago
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying inspires youth to join aerospace mission, says Beijing
NEWS
3 hours ago
Revamped Terminal 2 to welcome 4,200 passengers on opening day
NEWS
3 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.