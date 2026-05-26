Wine flagship fair Vinexpo Asia opens with dedicated spirits and alcohol-free zone

Vinexpo Asia, the wine industry’s flagship event in the Asia-Pacific, opened its doors in Hong Kong on Tuesday, exploring wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages from 38 countries amid a challenging global trade landscape.

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The three-day trade show keeps wine as its central focus while debuting the new “Be Spirits” and “Be No” sections, dedicated to the spirits and non-alcoholic categories, aligning with an evolving market where consumer expectations are shifting toward lighter, fresher styles.

Bernard Chan Pak-li, Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, noted that the 2026 edition serves as a vibrant marketplace for global ideas, innovations, and partnerships—a role Hong Kong has proudly hosted since 1998.



He highlighted that following the successful elimination of wine duties, the government's recent policy of lowering the duty rates on spirits has yielded an encouraging market response.

This has resulted in a 5 percent increase in imported volume and a 44 percent surge in overall value compared to the previous year.

Chan also emphasized Hong Kong’s ability to connect the mainland to the international market, praising the city as a vibrant culinary and wine capital and urged the industry to take advantage of the unique platforms it offers.

“With Vinexpo Asia, Vinexposium anchors its strategic presence in Hong Kong, the essential gateway to Greater China—both a historic market for the wine and spirits industry and a market for the future,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

The event features well-known regions including France, Italy, and Australia, while also bringing in emerging regions such as mainland China. Runaway Cow, a winery from Shandong province, aims to tap into the Hong Kong and Singapore markets through Vinexpo.

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Despite the Hong Kong wine market being highly mature, a Runaway Cow representative surnamed Yeung believed that consumers are showing growing interest in unique wine regions, despite a highly mature market.

Meanwhile, the debut of the “Be Spirits” zone focuses on spirits, sake, beer, cider, and mixology to capture opportunities brought by new consumption occasions amid a broader slowdown in traditional alcohol consumption.

The number of spirits exhibitors has surged from 38 to 104 this year compared to 2024, while the number of countries represented has increased from 13 to 18. For the first time, the event welcomed dedicated country spirits pavilions from Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

The South Korean booth highlights soju and rice wine from various regions across the country, with certain rather niche brands expressing hope to expand into broader Asian markets.

A representative from one of the most influential Korean brand, HiteJinro reported positive growth in Hong Kong, listing it as one of their top-performing overseas markets.

The "Be No" section features the growing alcohol-free and low-alcohol segment, which demonstrates strong potential to be a major growth driver for the industry.

As Vinexpo organizers pointed out, while the traditional spirits market is cooling, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are currently the Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing market.

The trade show continues through May 28, offering professionals an important platform for dialogue and long-term commercial exchange.

The Vinexpo Academy will also provide industry insights, hosting more than 40 sessions and masterclasses featuring over 70 speakers exploring regional trends and distribution networks.