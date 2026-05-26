logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Wine flagship fair Vinexpo Asia opens with dedicated spirits and alcohol-free zone

NEWS
42 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

logo
logo
logo

Vinexpo Asia, the wine industry’s flagship event in the Asia-Pacific, opened its doors in Hong Kong on Tuesday, exploring wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages from 38 countries amid a challenging global trade landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The three-day trade show keeps wine as its central focus while debuting the new “Be Spirits” and “Be No” sections, dedicated to the spirits and non-alcoholic categories, aligning with an evolving market where consumer expectations are shifting toward lighter, fresher styles.

Bernard Chan Pak-li, Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, noted that the 2026 edition serves as a vibrant marketplace for global ideas, innovations, and partnerships—a role Hong Kong has proudly hosted since 1998.
 
He highlighted that following the successful elimination of wine duties, the government's recent policy of lowering the duty rates on spirits has yielded an encouraging market response. 

This has resulted in a 5 percent increase in imported volume and a 44 percent surge in overall value compared to the previous year.

Chan also emphasized Hong Kong’s ability to connect the mainland to the international market, praising the city as a vibrant culinary and wine capital and urged the industry to take advantage of the unique platforms it offers.

“With Vinexpo Asia, Vinexposium anchors its strategic presence in Hong Kong, the essential gateway to Greater China—both a historic market for the wine and spirits industry and a market for the future,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

The event features well-known regions including France, Italy, and Australia, while also bringing in emerging regions such as mainland China. Runaway Cow, a winery from Shandong province, aims to tap into the Hong Kong and Singapore markets through Vinexpo.

The event showcases emerging wine regions, including mainland China.
National spirits pavilions from Japan, Australia and South Korea make their debut.
+1

Despite the Hong Kong wine market being highly mature, a Runaway Cow representative surnamed Yeung believed that consumers are showing growing interest in unique wine regions, despite a highly mature market.

Meanwhile, the debut of the “Be Spirits” zone focuses on spirits, sake, beer, cider, and mixology to capture opportunities brought by new consumption occasions amid a broader slowdown in traditional alcohol consumption.

The number of spirits exhibitors has surged from 38 to 104 this year compared to 2024, while the number of countries represented has increased from 13 to 18. For the first time, the event welcomed dedicated country spirits pavilions from Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

The South Korean booth highlights soju and rice wine from various regions across the country, with certain rather niche brands expressing hope to expand into broader Asian markets. 

A representative from one of the most influential Korean brand, HiteJinro reported positive growth in Hong Kong, listing it as one of their top-performing overseas markets.

The "Be No" section features the growing alcohol-free and low-alcohol segment, which demonstrates strong potential to be a major growth driver for the industry. 

As Vinexpo organizers pointed out, while the traditional spirits market is cooling, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are currently the Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing market.

The trade show continues through May 28, offering professionals an important platform for dialogue and long-term commercial exchange. 

The Vinexpo Academy will also provide industry insights, hosting more than 40 sessions and masterclasses featuring over 70 speakers exploring regional trends and distribution networks.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police warn of fake AI crypto investment apps after $50m losses in one week
NEWS
28 mins ago
(File Photo)
HK plans to issue 10,000 ride-hailing licenses in first regulatory phase
NEWS
1 hour ago
Night Recap - May 26, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Immigration Department arrests four illegal workers at MegaBox bedding retailer
NEWS
1 hour ago
Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral
NEWS
2 hours ago
Govt launches consultation on fire safety law overhaul
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
Buddha’s Birthday crowds leave Hongkongers stuck at border checkpoints until midnight
NEWS
3 hours ago
Lawmakers press for cost controls on $9.96b Kwu Tung North complex
NEWS
3 hours ago
Netizens share survival tips after Hongkonger’s AC dies in scorching heat
NEWS
4 hours ago
Tsuen Wan saltwater main burst disrupts flushing water, traffic
NEWS
4 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
10 hours ago
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.