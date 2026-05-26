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EDUCATION

Fresh Fish Traders' School to merge with CCC Kei Tsun Primary School in September

EDUCATION
29 mins ago

by

Mandy Qu

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Fresh Fish Traders' School, a 57-year-old institution in Tai Kok Tsui, will merge with CCC Kei Tsun Primary School starting September 1. The move comes after the Education Bureau denied the school government funding for its next Primary One class.

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The school serves over 190 students with a staff of 22 teachers. Principal Sze Chi-king stated that the school will hold briefings for parents to explain curriculum integration and transfer arrangements, giving families time to consider whether to relocate their children to the merged school.

Aside from several teachers who are set to retire, about 15 staff members will transfer to the new school. Sze emphasized that the school’s founding mission of supporting underprivileged students will continue after the merger.

As for Sze himself, he will also join the merged faculty, though his specific position has yet to be finalized.

To ensure a smooth transition and allow sufficient time for adaptation, the schools will organize exchange visits for students and parents, joint sports competitions, and technology integration activities. Staff retreats will also be held for the faculty from both schools to align their operations.

school mergerFresh Fish Traders' SchoolCCC Kei Tsun Primary School

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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