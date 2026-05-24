logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Send-off ceremony held for astronauts of Shenzhou-23 mission

NEWS
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission was held Sunday in northwest China.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan, as well as Lai Ka-ying from Hong Kong meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Lai is now poised to make history as the first astronaut from Hong Kong to travel to space, and the country's fourth female space traveler, as a payload specialist for the Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission.

When a notice appeared in 2022 announcing that China was recruiting its fourth batch of reserve astronauts, and for the first time, opening selection to Hong Kong and Macau, Lai decided to give it a try.

After three rounds of selection, Lai stood out from some 120 candidates from Hong Kong and joined the astronaut team in 2024.

+2

Lai understands the weight she carries. "Because I come from Hong Kong, I have one more task to serve as a bridge for the space endeavors of Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland," she said. This November, Lai will celebrate her birthday in space.

As for Zhang, he will remain in orbit for one year, the longest continuous stay aboard the Tiangong space station. The return is expected to take place in 2027 through the Shenzhou-24 spaceship.

The year-long mission is aimed at exploring the adaptability and performance limits of humans. Zhang says the mission puts greater demands on his physical and mental conditions.

(Staff reporter, Xinhua and China Daily)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK honors scientific excellence at 4th BOCHK Innovation Prize ceremony
NEWS
1 hour ago
Cheung Chau Piu Sik parade takes on hot topics to lift city’s spirits
NEWS
3 hours ago
AFCD warns against improper animal releases during local site patrols
NEWS
5 hours ago
Ferry ramps up services as 10,000 head to Cheung Chau for Bun Festival by noon
NEWS
5 hours ago
Paul Chan highlights HK’s value proposition amid Europe’s strong push for transformation
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
TD sets sights on AI-powered traffic management system, with Aberdeen as testing ground
NEWS
5 hours ago
Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hotels packed for Cheung Chau Bun Festival with extended stays
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hong Kong must evolve into ‘super value-adder’ and promote IP investment to drive economic transition, academic says
NEWS
7 hours ago
Woman injured by hidden needle on Citybus in Central
NEWS
8 hours ago
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Swire Properties wins compulsory auction for $2.02b Quarry Bay property
PROPERTY
22-05-2026 20:36 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.