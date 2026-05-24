HK honors scientific excellence at 4th BOCHK Innovation Prize ceremony

Hong Kong celebrated its thriving innovation sector at the 4th BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize Award Ceremony, organized by the Hong Kong Alliance of Technology and Innovation (HKATI) and sponsored by Bank of China (Hong Kong).

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The event drew a roster of distinguished officials and industry leaders, including Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying; deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR Zhang Yong; Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong; deputy commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong Zhang Changwei; vice chairman and chief executive of BOCHK Sun Yu; chairman of the Research Grants Council of Hong Kong Tong Wai-cheung; chair of HKATI Teng Jin-Guang; as well as key representatives from the Guangdong Province and Greater Bay Area science and technology bureaus.

The ceremony honored leading researchers across five major fields for achievements at the forefront of science and practical innovation.

Lin Dahua was recognized in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for his systematic innovations in computer vision and multimodal intelligence. In Life and Health, Chan Kwan Chee Allen was acknowledged for his work developing non-invasive diagnostic technologies using cell-free plasma DNA. Yu Changyuan received accolades in Advanced Manufacturing for breakthroughs in photonic information devices and systems. The FinTech award went to Kwock Yin Lun Alvin, Ip Pui Yin Michelle, and Zhang Yu Rex for pioneering efforts in digital asset insurance and AI security. In New Materials and New Energy, Lu Yi-Chun was celebrated for her advances in aqueous batteries.

This year’s Prize saw a surge in nominations, rising by over 73 percent from the previous edition. Organizers say the increase highlights Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area’s growing reputation for attracting top researchers and high-caliber innovation projects. Each laureate will receive HK$2 million, with a total prize fund of HK$10 million provided by BOCHK.

In opening remarks, Leung Chun-ying predicted that innovation and technology would become a pillar of Hong Kong’s economy by 2036, joining finance, trade, and shipping. He encouraged the city to follow the collaborative models of countries such as Sweden, where close partnerships between government, industry, academia, and research have fueled development.

Sun Yu, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of BOCHK

Sun Yu, vice chairman and chief executive of BOCHK, emphasized the importance of financial support for technological progress. He reiterated BOCHK’s commitment to fostering an innovation ecosystem that brings together government, investors, researchers, and industry leaders.

Established in 2022, the BOCHK Science and Technology Innovation Prize has quickly gained recognition for its rigorous standards and international review committee. The Prize is now in its fourth year, upholding a reputation for fairness and integrity across its five major award fields.