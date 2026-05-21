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NEWS

BBQ spots hit as business slumps, daily takings fall below $1,000

NEWS
58 mins ago
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BBQ restaurants in Hong Kong are facing growing pressure as changing consumer habits and outbound travel continue to erode demand, with some operators reporting sharply declining turnover.

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Following the closure of Hung Wan BBQ in Tai Mei Tuk in April, another long-running barbecue venue in the same area is now struggling to stay afloat.

The owner of Bahia Restaurant Chung King BBQ, which has operated for nearly two decades, said on social media that daily turnover had fallen to just over HK$800, adding that the business felt “left behind by the times” and would be handed over to a new operator next month.

Elsewhere, diners visiting a Yuen Long BBQ site over the weekend said the venue was nearly empty, describing the scene as “like a private booking”, with some lamenting that “Sunday Hong Kong feels dead”.

Catering sector lawmaker Jonathan Leung Chun said consumption patterns have shifted rapidly since late last year, driven by increased outbound travel and changing leisure preferences among younger people.

He said traditional weekend activities such as BBQ gatherings and karaoke have lost appeal, with consumers increasingly opting for party rooms and Korean-style BBQ concepts.

Leung added that the market has become increasingly fragmented, with significant differences in performance across restaurant types even within the same period.

He said while opportunities for transformation remain, operators must develop new concepts or “stories” to attract diners in a changing market.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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