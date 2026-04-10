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ARTS & CULTURE

A week of cello magic at HKAPA — and a chance to win tickets

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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A week of rich, resonant cello music is set to fill the halls of The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts this April, as the Academy Cello Festival 2026 returns — with a special ticket giveaway for readers who stay tuned until the end.

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Running from April 18 to 24 at the William Au Concert Hall, the festival will feature six concerts that bring together students, alumni and international guest artists, offering audiences a chance to experience the expressive depth of the cello across generations and styles.

The festival opens with Celestial Harmonies on April 18, setting the tone for a series that blends classical repertoire with contemporary arrangements and student-led creativity. Performers from the Academy’s Strings Department will take center stage throughout the week, presenting works that span from Rossini to original interpretations shaped by the school’s evolving musical identity.

One of the highlights comes on April 20, when guest cellists from the Tianjin Juilliard School join for the Friends and Neighbours Concert. Featuring students from both pre-college and graduate programs, the performance brings together international voices in a shared musical dialogue, reflecting a spirit of cultural exchange.

The festival also turns its focus to emerging talent with the Junior Music Programme Showcase on April 19, where young cellists offer a glimpse into the next generation of performers. Meanwhile, the Alumni Concert on April 21 brings past and present together, with selections ranging from The Barber of Seville to The Phantom of the Opera, performed across multiple generations.

A newly introduced Academy Cello Soloists concert on April 22 will spotlight individual performers in works by composers including Bach, Dvořák and Tchaikovsky, accompanied by faculty members.

The festival will conclude on April 24 with the Gala Closing Concert – Symphonic Cellos, featuring the Academy’s cello faculty performing ensemble works, including a new arrangement of Richard Strauss’s Metamorphosen.

+1

All performances require ticket purchase except for the April 21 Alumni Concert, which is free to attend. Readers can visit here for full ticketing details and arrangements.

Giveaway details

For readers who prefer to secure their seats in advance, we are giving away a limited number of tickets to selected performances. Simply head over to our Facebook or Instagram, follow the steps, and you will have a chance to win two tickets!
 

Academy Cello Festival 2026HKAPAmusic

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