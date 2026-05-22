Morning Recap - May 22, 2026

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One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated

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A fire at Man Yuen Building on Ferry Street in Jordan on Thursday night killed one person and injured four, with residents reporting that no fire alarm was heard initially and that renovation scaffolding had been erected on the building's exterior.

HKPF, FSD bust illegal fuel station in Tseung Kwan O industrial area, seize 1,541 litres of petrol

Police and fire services raided a suspected illegal fuel station in Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate on Thursday night, seizing about 1,541 litres of petrol worth about HK$53,380, authorities said.

Elderly woman hit by e-bike in Tai Kok Tsui, bystanders rush to help

An elderly woman was struck by an electric bicycle in Tai Kok Tsui on Thursday evening, sustaining head injuries but remaining conscious, police said.

Ice-cream van near Central Ferris Wheel suspended over coliform exceedance

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered the operator of a licensed ice-cream van near the Central Ferris Wheel to stop selling soft ice-cream immediately after a sample was found to have coliform bacteria levels more than twice the legal limit, the department announced on Thursday.

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World/China News

Supreme Leader says enriched uranium must stay in Iran, Iranian sources say

Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening Tehran's stance on one of the main U.S. demands at peace talks.

Ebola case confirmed in rebel-held Congo area far from outbreak's epicentre

A case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, hundreds of kilometres from the outbreak's epicentre, the rebel alliance that controls the area said on Thursday.

Market

S&P 500 rises as investors focus on Mideast peace hopes as oil prices dip

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed slightly higher after Thursday's choppy session as oil prices finished lower and investors hoped for a Middle East peace deal even as the U.S. and Iran appeared to take directly opposing stances over Tehran's uranium stockpile and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Editorial

Do the visits to China by Trump and Putin mark the beginning of a new detente?

The US and Russian presidents' state visits to China within a single week could potentially become "the other week that changed the world," as the three leaders respectively signaled their desire to stabilize relations with one another.