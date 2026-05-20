logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ebola case confirmed in rebel-held Congo area far from outbreak's epicentre

WORLD
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, hundreds of kilometres from the outbreak's epicentre, the rebel alliance that controls the area said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case, in a rural area near the provincial capital Bukavu, signals the spread of an outbreak that experts believe circulated undetected for around two months in Ituri province, several hundred kilometres to the north, before being identified last week.

The outbreak has resulted in 160 suspected deaths out of 670 suspected cases, and 61 of the cases have been confirmed, according to DRC health ministry data published on Thursday.

Two cases have also been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda, which said on Thursday it would suspend flights to the DRC, effective within the next 48 hours, as a precautionary measure.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the virus's Bundibugyo strain- for which there is no vaccine - a public health emergency of international concern over the weekend.

The Alliance Fleuve Congo, which includes the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who seized swathes of eastern DRC last year, said the 28-year-old patient in South Kivu had died and been buried safely.

It said the individual had travelled from the northern city of Kisangani, but gave no details of recent movements.

South Kivu health spokesperson Claude Bahizire told Reuters earlier on Thursday that two suspected cases had been detected in the province, including the fatal case. The other patient was in isolation awaiting test results, he said.

An Ebola case was also confirmed last week in Goma, capital of neighbouring North Kivu province, which is under M23 control.

PROTESTERS ATTACK HOSPITAL IN ITURI

In the town of Rwampara, one of the outbreak's hotspots in Ituri, clashes broke out on Thursday after the family of a suspected Ebola victim disputed that the disease had killed him and demanded his body, Reuters witnesses said.

Protesters gathered outside the hospital and set fire to tents run by the medical charity ALIMA, prompting police to fire warning shots and tear gas, the witnesses said.

Hundreds of health centres were attacked by armed groups and angry civilians during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC, which was the second-deadliest on record with nearly 2,300 fatalities.

First responders expect widespread armed violence across eastern DRC, where dozens of militias operate, and for community mistrust of medical workers to complicate once again efforts to contain the outbreak.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Jane Halton, chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said the confirmed cases announced to date likely represent only "the top of the iceberg".

CEPI, which funds vaccine development, is assessing potential candidates for Ebola. Halton said it might be possible to meet CEPI's target of having a safe, effective vaccine for major outbreaks within 100 days, though this would be "a big lift".

In a sign of further restrictions aimed at preventing Ebola entering the U.S., the State Department said Americans who have been in Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last three weeks must only return to the United States through Washington Dulles for enhanced screening.

SHORTAGE OF BASIC SUPPLIES

Aid workers responding to the outbreak have said they lack basic supplies which some have attributed to foreign aid cuts by major donors that have weakened local health services and disease surveillance.

Britain said on Thursday it was allocating up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to the response. The United States, which gave around $600 million to the 2018-2020 response, has so far committed $23 million and said on Tuesday it would help open up to 50 clinics in DRC and Uganda.

Uganda's health ministry said late on Wednesday it had not been consulted by the U.S. on plans to establish clinics, and stressed there was no known local transmission.

Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi told Reuters the U.S. was "overreacting" this week by banning most travellers from Uganda, along with DRC and South Sudan.

"We've handled cases of Ebola at other epidemics for a number of years," he said. "There is capacity within the country to contain these epidemics."

The African Union said the India-Africa Forum Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28 to 31 would be rescheduled due to "the emerging public health situation on the continent".

Reuters

EbolaDemocratic Republic of Congo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
WHO chief: 600 suspected cases of Ebola, 139 suspected deaths, numbers expected to rise
WORLD
20-05-2026 20:56 HKT
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP Co-Chair of the Independent panel for pandemic preparedness and response and former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark speaks during a session on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 19, 2026.
Ebola, hantavirus show world's risk preparedness lagging: pandemic expert
WORLD
20-05-2026 14:11 HKT
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during the opening session of the WHO's 79th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
WHO chief concerned at speed and scale of Ebola outbreak
WORLD
19-05-2026 14:37 HKT
Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP A poster displaying Ebola emergency contact numbers is pinned to a tent at the Busunga border crossing between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bundibugyo, on May 18, 2026.
US to screen for Ebola at airports, one American in DR Congo infected
WORLD
19-05-2026 10:51 HKT
HK on alert as Ebola symptoms easily mistaken for flu
NEWS
18-05-2026 13:23 HKT
A man is carried from an ambulance as he arrives at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026. (Reuters)
WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda an emergency of international concern
WORLD
18-05-2026 12:34 HKT
A man displays a coltan ore at the SMB mine near the town of Rubaya in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 13, 2019. Picture taken August 13, 2019. (Reuters)
Congo eyes US minerals deal by end of June, FT reports
WORLD
25-05-2025 13:22 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a copy of an article he said is about white South Africans who had been killed, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Trump's image of dead 'white farmers' came from Reuters footage in Congo, not South Africa
WORLD
23-05-2025 10:46 HKT
Supreme Leader says enriched uranium must stay in Iran, Iranian sources say
WORLD
17 mins ago
An Israeli naval vessel arrives at Ashdod port, on the day an Israeli rights group and the Global Sumud Flotilla's organisers said activists aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla were intercepted by Israeli naval forces and are being detained at an Israeli port, as seen from Ashdod in southern Israel May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Global outrage mounts after Israeli minister taunts Gaza flotilla activists
WORLD
7 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
21-05-2026 01:03 HKT
BBQ spots hit as business slumps, daily takings fall below $1,000
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.