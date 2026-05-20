Ebola case confirmed in rebel-held Congo area far from outbreak's epicentre

A case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, hundreds of kilometres from the outbreak's epicentre, the rebel alliance that controls the area said on Thursday.

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The case, in a rural area near the provincial capital Bukavu, signals the spread of an outbreak that experts believe circulated undetected for around two months in Ituri province, several hundred kilometres to the north, before being identified last week.

The outbreak has resulted in 160 suspected deaths out of 670 suspected cases, and 61 of the cases have been confirmed, according to DRC health ministry data published on Thursday.

Two cases have also been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda, which said on Thursday it would suspend flights to the DRC, effective within the next 48 hours, as a precautionary measure.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the virus's Bundibugyo strain- for which there is no vaccine - a public health emergency of international concern over the weekend.

The Alliance Fleuve Congo, which includes the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who seized swathes of eastern DRC last year, said the 28-year-old patient in South Kivu had died and been buried safely.

It said the individual had travelled from the northern city of Kisangani, but gave no details of recent movements.

South Kivu health spokesperson Claude Bahizire told Reuters earlier on Thursday that two suspected cases had been detected in the province, including the fatal case. The other patient was in isolation awaiting test results, he said.

An Ebola case was also confirmed last week in Goma, capital of neighbouring North Kivu province, which is under M23 control.

PROTESTERS ATTACK HOSPITAL IN ITURI

In the town of Rwampara, one of the outbreak's hotspots in Ituri, clashes broke out on Thursday after the family of a suspected Ebola victim disputed that the disease had killed him and demanded his body, Reuters witnesses said.

Protesters gathered outside the hospital and set fire to tents run by the medical charity ALIMA, prompting police to fire warning shots and tear gas, the witnesses said.

Hundreds of health centres were attacked by armed groups and angry civilians during the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC, which was the second-deadliest on record with nearly 2,300 fatalities.

First responders expect widespread armed violence across eastern DRC, where dozens of militias operate, and for community mistrust of medical workers to complicate once again efforts to contain the outbreak.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Jane Halton, chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said the confirmed cases announced to date likely represent only "the top of the iceberg".

CEPI, which funds vaccine development, is assessing potential candidates for Ebola. Halton said it might be possible to meet CEPI's target of having a safe, effective vaccine for major outbreaks within 100 days, though this would be "a big lift".

In a sign of further restrictions aimed at preventing Ebola entering the U.S., the State Department said Americans who have been in Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the last three weeks must only return to the United States through Washington Dulles for enhanced screening.

SHORTAGE OF BASIC SUPPLIES

Aid workers responding to the outbreak have said they lack basic supplies which some have attributed to foreign aid cuts by major donors that have weakened local health services and disease surveillance.

Britain said on Thursday it was allocating up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to the response. The United States, which gave around $600 million to the 2018-2020 response, has so far committed $23 million and said on Tuesday it would help open up to 50 clinics in DRC and Uganda.

Uganda's health ministry said late on Wednesday it had not been consulted by the U.S. on plans to establish clinics, and stressed there was no known local transmission.

Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi told Reuters the U.S. was "overreacting" this week by banning most travellers from Uganda, along with DRC and South Sudan.

"We've handled cases of Ebola at other epidemics for a number of years," he said. "There is capacity within the country to contain these epidemics."

The African Union said the India-Africa Forum Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28 to 31 would be rescheduled due to "the emerging public health situation on the continent".

Reuters