Ice-cream van near Central Ferris Wheel suspended over coliform exceedance

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered the operator of a licensed ice-cream van near the Central Ferris Wheel to stop selling soft ice-cream immediately after a sample was found to have coliform bacteria levels more than twice the legal limit, the department announced on Thursday.

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The sample collected from the mobile van at 33 Man Kwong Street contained 310 coliform bacteria per gram, exceeding the legal limit of 100 coliform bacteria per gram under the Frozen Confections Regulation.

A CFS spokesman said the irregularity was identified through routine surveillance. The operator has been instructed to dispose of all affected soft ice-cream and to carry out thorough cleaning and disinfection of the mobile van.

The exceedance indicates unsatisfactory hygienic conditions but does not necessarily mean consumption would lead to food poisoning. Offenders face a maximum penalty of a HK$10,000 fine and three months imprisonment upon conviction.