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NEWS

HKPF, FSD bust illegal fuel station in Tseung Kwan O industrial area, seize 1,541 litres of petrol

NEWS
28 mins ago
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Police and fire services raided a suspected illegal fuel station in Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate on Thursday night, seizing about 1,541 litres of petrol worth about HK$53,380, authorities said.

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Officers from the Tseung Kwan O district anti-triad squad and the Fire Services Department's anti-illicit fuelling activities task force discovered a large quantity of refuelling equipment at the site on Chun Yat Street and intercepted a 35-year-old local man in connection with the case.

The man will be prosecuted for violating the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation, the Dangerous Goods Ordinance and the Dangerous Goods (Control) Regulation. The seized petrol will be forfeited through court application.

Initial investigations suggest the illegal fuel station had been operating for about a week, taking orders through instant messaging apps.

Under Section 19 of the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation, offenders face a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and six months' imprisonment on first conviction.

illegal fuel station Tseung Kwan O petrol seizure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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