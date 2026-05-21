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NEWS

HK issues red travel alert for DR Congo as Ebola outbreak escalate

NEWS
54 mins ago
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The Hong Kong government has officially upgraded its Outbound Travel Alert for the Democratic Republic of Congo to Red, urging residents to adjust their travel plans as health authorities rapidly implement strict border screening measures in response to an intensifying Ebola outbreak in the African nation.

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Escalating outbreak and heightened border screenings

The move came after the latest assessment by the Centre for Health Protection over the risk of cross-border transmission of the Ebola disease.

Health officials reported that the epidemic has expanded from northern provinces into major cities such as Bunia and Goma, resulting in a continuous rise in confirmed infections, suspected cases, and fatalities.

However, the authorities stressed that no Ebola case has been recorded locally, assuring that the immediate health risk to the population remains low.

To guard against imported cases and safeguard public health, the government has announced the activation of the Alert Response Level in accordance with the Response Plan on May 17.

Authorities have significantly strengthened health screenings at all boundary control points, placing particular focus on passengers transiting through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, en route to Hong Kong from the African continent.

Travelers arriving on these specific flights are now subjected to mandatory temperature checks and comprehensive health assessments immediately upon disembarking at the airbridge gates.

In coordination with the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), there will be announcements and notices in the airport’s arrival area to urge passengers who have visited DR Congo or Uganda in the past 21 days to proactively declare their travel history for health assessment.

Records indicate that between May 17 and May 20, eleven travelers reported visiting the affected regions and underwent the required screening, with zero suspected cases identified so far.

Medical preparations and quarantine readiness

Simultaneously, the Department of Health is taking aggressive steps to ensure the local medical system is fully prepared.

Officials have dispatched letters to all doctors and hospitals across the city, reminding them of the latest developments concerning the Ebola virus and updating the official reporting criteria for suspected cases based on real-time epidemic intelligence.

To further bolster readiness, a comprehensive seminar is scheduled for next week. This session will educate healthcare workers from both the public and private sectors on the current outbreak dynamics, diagnostic protocols, clinical management, and strict infection control measures.

On the infrastructure front, the Centre for Health Protection has recently inspected the Penny's Bay Community Isolation Facility.

The site has been officially placed on standby mode, ensuring it is fully equipped and ready to be activated as a dedicated quarantine center at a moment's notice should the need arise.

Public advisories and traveler assistance

Government departments have confirmed they are fully prepared and will continue to closely monitor the epidemic's trajectory, adapting their prevention and control strategies as the situation evolves.

Efforts to promote risk communication and public health education will be sustained across a variety of online and offline platforms, including social media and regular press briefings.

For Hong Kong residents currently located in the Democratic Republic of Congo who require emergency support, the government advises contacting the Immigration Department for assistance.

Help is accessible through their round-the-clock hotline, their dedicated mobile application, or via their official WhatsApp and WeChat accounts.

Additionally, authorities highly recommend that all departing travelers register their planned itineraries through the Outbound Travel Tips Registration Service, a system designed to allow health and immigration officials to push essential, real-time updates directly to residents traveling abroad.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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