Night Recap - May 21, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Fire safety checks flags alarm defects in 53 old buildings, 1,200 summonses issued

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Fire Services Department has issued nearly 1,200 summonses after faulty fire alarm systems were found in 53 buildings during a citywide inspection of older buildings.

AI weather models predict new typhoon next week, but potential paths vary widely

Advanced artificial intelligence weather models are forecasting the formation of a new typhoon near the Philippines next week, although the storm's potential trajectory remains highly uncertain as different tracking systems offer conflicting predictions.

$3,000 reward for public housing abuse tip-offs appropriate, says lawmaker

The Housing Authority’s reward scheme for reporting public housing abuse has served as both a deterrent and a safety net, lawmaker Scott Leung Man-kwong said, adding that the current HK$3,000 reward is appropriate and does not need to be increased.

Muddy water floods KMB bus as heavy rain strands passengers in Ping Che

A KMB bus became stranded in floodwaters on Ping Che Road in Fanling on Wednesday night after the Observatory issued an amber rainstorm warning, with muddy water pouring into the carriage and passengers trapped inside, online footage shows.

HK issues red travel alert for DR Congo as Ebola outbreak escalate

The Hong Kong government has officially upgraded its Outbound Travel Alert for the Democratic Republic of Congo to Red, urging residents to adjust their travel plans as health authorities rapidly implement strict border screening measures in response to an intensifying Ebola outbreak in the African nation.

Business Today

Sogo department stores operator faces refinancing risk, with $2bln shortfall: Bloomberg

Lifestyle International, the operator of the Sogo department stores in Hong Kong, is under pressure to refinance a loan due in less than a month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CK Hutchison: No plan to sell PARKnSHOP

Dominic Lai Kai-ming, co-managing director of CK Hutchison (0001), said on Thursday that the group has no plans to sell its supermarket chain PARKnSHOP so far, adding that it usually doesn't comment on market rumors.

Hong Kong CPI rises 1.7pc in April

Hong Kong's consumer price index rose 1.7 percent in April from a year ago, with prices for electricity, gas, and water jumping 5.5 percent, the official data showed on Thursday.

SpaceX IPO filing lays bare losses and Musk control as it stakes future on AI

SpaceX took the wraps off its IPO filing on Wednesday, laying bare for investors just how much Elon Musk is losing on artificial intelligence while betting the company’s future on transforming the rocket maker into an AI powerhouse.

Nvidia CEO says it has basically handed China's AI chip market to Huawei, CNBC reports

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang Jen-Hsun told CNBC that the company has basically handed the artificial intelligence chip market in China to Huawei on a silver platter, as US export restrictions reshape the global AI semiconductor landscape.

World/China

China's Xi may visit North Korea as early as next week, Yonhap reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea as early as next week, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported late on Wednesday quoting a senior government official.

Tehran reviewing latest US response as Trump suggests he can wait

Iran said on Thursday it was reviewing Washington's latest position on ending the war after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he was prepared to wait a few days to "get the right answers" from Tehran but warned of renewed attacks if it did not agree to a deal.

US needs to 'put its footprint back on Greenland': Trump envoy

The US special envoy to Greenland, the Arctic island coveted by President Donald Trump, told AFP on Wednesday that Washington needs to rebuild its presence in the Danish autonomous territory.

Commander-in-beef: Bangladesh's 'Donald Trump' buffalo wins fans

Crowds in Bangladesh are flocking to snap photographs with an unlikely social media star -- an albino buffalo with flowing blond hair nicknamed "Donald Trump" due to be sacrificed within days.

Upgraded SpaceX Starship set for test launch ahead of IPO

Elon Musk's SpaceX is set for the debut launch of its latest Starship iteration on Thursday, testing the most powerful version yet of the megarocket as the company targets a blockbuster initial public offering.