Firefighters praised for pushing stranded car and assisting citizens during heavy rainstorm

As a severe rainstorm battered the Pearl River Estuary on Wednesday night, a group of off-duty or passing firefighters earned widespread public acclaim for their selfless actions in assisting a family whose vehicle had become trapped in deep floodwaters.

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Acts of kindness amidst the flood

A powerful upper-air disturbance brought torrential rain to Hong Kong yesterday, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to issue a Yellow Rainstorm Warning Signal.

As streets across the city transformed into raging torrents with water levels reaching waist-height in some areas, one local resident shared a heartwarming encounter on the social media platform Threads.

The resident recounted how their private car, carrying four adults, stalled in a large puddle while they were driving home after dinner.

While the family was waiting for a tow truck in the pouring rain, a fire engine happened to pass by.

Without hesitation, the firefighters stopped to check on the passengers and offered their help.

Despite the heavy downpour, several firemen got out of their vehicle and manually pushed the stalled car out of the deep water.

They continued to push the vehicle for a significant distance, encouraging the driver to try restarting the engine.

Exemplary service beyond the call of duty

The resident’s post highlighted that even after it became clear the car could not be restarted, the firefighters did not simply leave.

Instead, they went a step further by helping the family hail a taxi to ensure they could get home safely.

This thoughtful and meticulous assistance left the netizen deeply moved, describing the firemen’s actions as a perfect display of "tenderness behind a tough exterior."

The story quickly went viral, with other netizens sharing dashboard camera footage from the same location, which revealed that four firefighters were actually involved in the rescue effort.

The original poster responded by expressing sincere gratitude for the crew's hard work.

Public calls for formal commendation

The incident has sparked a wave of positive energy online, with many users praising the professionalism and proactive nature of the Fire Services Department.

Numerous comments suggested that the family should write a formal letter of appreciation to the department to ensure the firefighters' actions are officially recognized.

While some netizens raised minor concerns about whether the crew had veered from their assigned duties, the overwhelming sentiment remained one of admiration, with many stating that such acts of service perfectly represent the department's dedication to the public.