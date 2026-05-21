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Govt accelerates "AI+" strategy to transform city into global computing hub

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong government is aggressively pushing forward a comprehensive artificial intelligence development strategy, highlighted by a three-billion-dollar funding scheme, the creation of a dedicated research institute, and a massive new data park designed to boost the city's computing power by thirty-six times over the next six years.

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Comprehensive technological industrialization

Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi announced on Thursday that authorities are advancing an "AI+" blueprint across all sectors to successfully industrialize artificial intelligence and integrate it into existing industries.

He detailed a multi-pronged approach that includes establishing a state-of-the-art supercomputing center, driving research and development through the InnoHK platform, and rolling out universal technology training for the general public.

To further this mission, the innovation bureau will soon establish the Hong Kong Institute of Artificial Intelligence.

This new facility will be tasked with promoting upstream research while ensuring the mid-to-downstream commercialization of these technologies across practical, real-world applications.

Empowering small businesses and public services

Choi outlined these upcoming initiatives while attending the "AI with HKPC" smart solutions exhibition, an event hosted by the Hong Kong Productivity Council.

The exhibition is explicitly designed to provide small and medium-sized enterprises, educational professionals, and property management companies with comprehensive support spanning technological governance, practical application, and talent development.

By focusing on smart manufacturing, innovative public services, and universal technological literacy, the event utilizes workshops and solution showcases to help local organizations transition smoothly from initial pilot testing to full-scale operational implementation.

Massive infrastructure and computing expansion

Expanding on the government's timeline, the permanent secretary indicated that the new artificial intelligence research institute is expected to officially commence operations in the second half of this year.

In tandem, an enhanced digital transformation pilot program will be introduced later this year, which will introduce new digital solution elements specifically tailored to help smaller enterprises improve their operational efficiency and overall competitiveness.

Looking further ahead, Choi highlighted the ambitious Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster project.

By the year 2032, this facility is projected to deliver an immense computing capacity of 180,000 petaflops.

This unprecedented infrastructure upgrade will not only exponentially increase the city's computing scale but also serve as a critical step in aligning with national technological initiatives, ultimately cementing Hong Kong's position as a premier dual data hub for both mainland China and the international market.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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