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NEWS

Russian boy arrested over string of arson attacks in Tin Hau and Victoria Park

NEWS
33 mins ago
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Police have arrested a thirteen-year-old Russian boy holding a Hong Kong identity card in connection with six suspected arson cases across Tin Hau and Victoria Park, following swift intervention by a local security guard and a cleaner who extinguished the flames before they could cause major damage.

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Security camera footage reveals deliberate acts

The teenager's apprehension aligns with surveillance footage that circulated widely on the social media platform Threads this Thursday, detailing the sequence of events from Tuesday night.

The compiled video shows a boy in a blue short-sleeved shirt loitering on the streets shortly after eleven o'clock in the evening.

He is seen approaching a large green public rubbish bin by the roadside and using a lighter to ignite the garbage inside. Rather than fleeing the scene immediately, the teenager circles the bin to watch the flames take hold before casually walking away.

A passing cleaner spotted the blaze and immediately alerted a nearby security guard, who used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

A second segment of the security footage captures the boy moving into an indoor area and setting fire to another rubbish bin situated outside a commercial premises.

He waits for the fire to become clearly visible before making his escape.

Minutes later, a security guard is seen pulling the burning bin away from the storefront and utilizing a fire extinguisher to prevent the flames from spreading into the shop.

Police investigation and multiple crime scenes

Authorities were officially notified at sixteen minutes past eleven on Tuesday night when a sixty-two-year-old security guard, surnamed Ho, reported a fire outside a ground-floor shop at eight Whitfield Road in Tin Hau.

Responding officers arrested the thirteen-year-old suspect at the scene on suspicion of arson and confiscated a lighter found in his possession.

The teenager, who sustained a minor injury to his finger during the incidents, was subsequently transported to Ruttonjee Hospital for medical treatment.

Following preliminary inquiries, law enforcement officials believe the teenager is responsible for a total of six connected arson incidents in the vicinity.

In addition to the fire outside the Whitfield Road shop, the other targeted locations include a rubbish bin on Glass Street, miscellaneous items left outside a bar on Whitfield Road, and three separate rubbish bins located within Victoria Park.

The Eastern District Criminal Investigation Team has taken over the case and is actively investigating the teenager's motives.

Community outrage and gratitude

The online circulation of the footage sparked significant concern and anger among local residents and internet users.

Many commentators heavily criticized the teenager's actions as highly irresponsible and dangerous, noting that the deliberate fires could have easily resulted in fatal consequences.

Alongside the condemnation, residents of the Tin Hau neighborhood expressed profound relief and gratitude toward the security personnel and cleaning staff, crediting their vigilance and rapid response with averting a potentially severe disaster in the community.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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