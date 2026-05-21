Govt unveils month-long 'Green Fest' with free eco-tours and clean-ups to mark Environment Day

The Hong Kong government is launching a massive environmental awareness campaign this June, featuring free eco-tours, synchronized community clean-ups, and enhanced recycling rewards.

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Co-organized by the Environment and Ecology Bureau and the Environmental Protection Department, the "Beautiful Hong Kong Green Fest" is designed to celebrate both the upcoming National Environment Day and the fortieth anniversary of the local environmental department by mobilizing the public toward a sustainable, low-carbon lifestyle.

Exploring and protecting local ecology

To showcase the city's natural assets, authorities will offer the public free admission and complimentary guided tours at the Hong Kong Wetland Park on the June 5.

Throughout the first week of the month, residents will also have the opportunity to join special guided visits to key environmental facilities, including the T-PARK waste-to-energy plant, the kNOw Carbon House, and the Long Valley Nature Park.

The educational push extends to the sea, with dedicated marine ecology tours taking participants to Mirs Bay to highlight successful coastal conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, a partnership with Ocean Park will bring interactive learning experiences about giant pandas and marine life directly to local students.

Synchronized community clean-ups

A major focus of the festival is active civic engagement, highlighted by a series of coastal and wilderness clean-up operations scheduled for the first weekend of June.

On June 6, Hong Kong will synchronize its coastal clean-up efforts with a broader environmental volunteer service campaign taking place simultaneously across coastal provinces and municipalities in mainland China.

The following day, local authorities will lead further clean-up activities targeting Hong Kong's country parks and the Geopark. Organizers anticipate that giving citizens firsthand exposure to environmental pollution in natural habitats will strongly encourage waste reduction at the source.

Boosting recycling and green technology

The government is also rolling out a series of educational initiatives centered around Recycling Day, which will include community engagement promotions and a creative short film competition.

To directly incentivize green habits, residents utilizing the GREEN@COMMUNITY recycling network between the fifth and seventh of June will be rewarded with double loyalty points.

Additionally, the festival will feature limited-offer roadshows at various recycling stations, allowing the public to experience firsthand how the government deploys innovative technological products to monitor and manage the environment effectively.

A collaborative push for a sustainable future

A government spokesperson strongly encouraged residents to take part in the diverse array of activities, expressing optimism that the festival will significantly elevate community awareness and contribute to the shared vision of building a beautiful city and nation.

The official also expressed profound gratitude to the numerous public, private, academic, and non-governmental organizations supporting the city's ecological work.

This local initiative operates in tandem with the National Event on the Environment Day 2026, a collaborative effort organized jointly by Guangdong Province, Hong Kong, and Macao, aimed at driving a comprehensive green transition in alignment with broader national development goals.