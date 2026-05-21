HK Airport sees passenger traffic climb 9.4pc to 5.67m in April

Hong Kong International Airport recorded steady growth in April, handling 5.67 million passengers and 34,445 flight movements during the month.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The figures represented year-on-year increases of 9.4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively, the Airport Authority said in a statement on Thursday.

Passenger traffic was boosted by the Easter holiday, with daily passenger volume peaking at more than 210,000 on April 3. Transfer and transit passengers continued to drive growth, followed by visitor traffic.

Most regional markets recorded growth, led by mainland China and Southeast Asia. The Middle East was the only region to record a decline, due to ongoing regional conflicts.

Cargo throughput also rose 4.9 percent year-on-year to 423,000 tonnes in April.

The increase was mainly driven by transshipments and imports, which grew 20.2 percent and 6.5 percent respectively. The decline in exports narrowed to 0.3 percent year-on-year.

Growth in Europe and Southeast Asia continued to offset declines in markets such as North America and the Middle East, resulting in mixed performance across global routes.

On a 12-month rolling basis, HKIA handled 63.54 million passengers and 401,240 flight movements, up 13.7 percent and 6.6 percent year-on-year respectively. Cargo volume increased 2.9 percent to 5.12 million tonnes.