Fifty evacuated, three dogs rescued in Kennedy Town flat fire

+ 1

Around 50 residents were evacuated and three dogs were rescued after a fire broke out in a Kennedy Town residential building on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at 4.34pm that a low-floor flat at Hang Yu Building on 45 Cadogan Street was on fire, with thick black smoke seen billowing from the building.

Firefighters deployed a water jet and a breathing apparatus team to tackle the blaze. The fire was brought under control and extinguished within about 20 minutes.

Around 50 residents evacuated the building on their own. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters later entered the affected flat and rescued three dogs trapped inside.

It is understood that no one was inside the flat when the fire broke out. Initial investigations suggested that an unattended lit candle may have ignited nearby household items, sparking the blaze.