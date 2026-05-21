HKBA chair attends Annual Bar Leaders’ Conference in Prague to discuss arbitration ethics

Hong Kong Bar Association Chairman José Antonio Maurellet has arrived in Prague, Czech Republic, to participate in the 19th Annual Bar Leaders’ Conference, where he is joining legal heads from around the world to address ethical standards in international arbitration and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a premier legal hub.

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The two-day conference brought together legal leaders from over 40 countries and regions to discuss critical global legal issues. Maurellet, accompanied by the association’s Deputy Honorary Secretary, Alexander Tang Kin-man, engaged with international counterparts on subjects including the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts, climate change, and gender equality.

Maurellet noted that a key focus of this year’s conference centered on the ethical responsibilities and conflicts of interest arising in international arbitration.

He explained that modern international arbitration cases often involve huge commercial values and a large pool of lawyers, barristers, and arbitrators.

He recognized the IBA’s leading role in formulating conflict-of-interest prevention guidelines, which have been widely adopted by international arbitration tribunals over the years.

With the majority of conference participants representing influential bar associations and law societies from Europe and the United States, Maurellet highlighted the event as an invaluable platform for constructive, professional dialogue.

During the event, the association held an in-depth exchange with IBA President Claudio Visco. Maurellet stressed that Hong Kong’s legal sector must maintain close ties with overseas peers to consistently promote the city’s unique advantages as a prominent common law jurisdiction in Asia.

The conference is taking place alongside the IBA’s Mid-Year Leadership meetings. Established in 1947, the IBA stands as one of the world’s largest international legal organizations, representing more than 80,000 individual lawyers and 190 bar associations across more than 170 countries.