logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKBA chair attends Annual Bar Leaders’ Conference in Prague to discuss arbitration ethics

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Bar Association Chairman José Antonio Maurellet has arrived in Prague, Czech Republic, to participate in the 19th Annual Bar Leaders’ Conference, where he is joining legal heads from around the world to address ethical standards in international arbitration and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a premier legal hub.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The two-day conference brought together legal leaders from over 40 countries and regions to discuss critical global legal issues. Maurellet, accompanied by the association’s Deputy Honorary Secretary, Alexander Tang Kin-man, engaged with international counterparts on subjects including the rule of law, anti-corruption efforts, climate change, and gender equality.

Maurellet noted that a key focus of this year’s conference centered on the ethical responsibilities and conflicts of interest arising in international arbitration.

He explained that modern international arbitration cases often involve huge commercial values and a large pool of lawyers, barristers, and arbitrators.

He recognized the IBA’s leading role in formulating conflict-of-interest prevention guidelines, which have been widely adopted by international arbitration tribunals over the years.

With the majority of conference participants representing influential bar associations and law societies from Europe and the United States, Maurellet highlighted the event as an invaluable platform for constructive, professional dialogue.

During the event, the association held an in-depth exchange with IBA President Claudio Visco. Maurellet stressed that Hong Kong’s legal sector must maintain close ties with overseas peers to consistently promote the city’s unique advantages as a prominent common law jurisdiction in Asia.

The conference is taking place alongside the IBA’s Mid-Year Leadership meetings. Established in 1947, the IBA stands as one of the world’s largest international legal organizations, representing more than 80,000 individual lawyers and 190 bar associations across more than 170 countries.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Govt accelerates "AI+" strategy to transform city into global computing hub
NEWS
1 min ago
Firefighters praised for pushing stranded car and assisting citizens during heavy rainstorm
NEWS
33 mins ago
HK issues red travel alert for DR Congo as Ebola outbreak escalate
NEWS
54 mins ago
logo
(Video) Car drives wrong way through crossing, nearly hits helper and two children
NEWS
1 hour ago
Estyn Chung (left) and Andrew Byrne
Uber calls ride-hailing cap ‘unusual,’ warns fares could surge 70pc
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Govt unveils month-long 'Green Fest' with free eco-tours and clean-ups to mark Environment Day
NEWS
1 hour ago
Fifty evacuated, three dogs rescued in Kennedy Town flat fire
NEWS
1 hour ago
Russian boy arrested over string of arson attacks in Tin Hau and Victoria Park
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
HK Airport sees passenger traffic climb 9.4pc to 5.67m in April
NEWS
2 hours ago
‘1+1+1 greater than 3’: Guangdong, HK, Macao test cross-border rescue in joint drill
NEWS
2 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
20 hours ago
Elderly woman dies after being hit by flying railing in Kowloon Bay car crash
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.