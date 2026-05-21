(Video) Car drives wrong way through crossing, nearly hits helper and two children

A dashcam video circulating online shows a woman believed to be a domestic helper crossing a zebra crossing with two schoolchildren when a white private car drove against traffic, narrowly avoiding a collision.

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In the footage, the woman quickly grabbed both children to prevent an accident before continuing to cross once the vehicle had passed.

The video, filmed at 7.56am on Wednesday (May 20) on Kwai Chung’s Kwok Shui Road, has sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising her quick response while condemning the driver’s reckless behavior.

Police said officers from the New Territories South Regional Traffic Unit noticed the footage circulating online on the same day. A private car was seen driving against traffic through a zebra crossing, posing a serious threat to a woman and two children.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 46-year-old local man on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been charged and will appear at Sha Tin Magistrates’ Courts on May 29.