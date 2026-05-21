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Mother and son arrested after father fell to death during tuition argument in Sha Tin

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 52-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son have been arrested after a 61-year-old husband and father, fell to his death from a residential building in Sha Tin on Wednesday night following a heated family dispute over tuition fees. 

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The incident occurred at around 9.42pm on May 20 at Ming Yiu Lau in Jat Min Chuen. 

According to sources, the son had expressed a desire to continue his studies and requested his father’s signature to apply for a student loan. However, the father reportedly opposed the idea, arguing that his son should enter the workforce instead, sparking a fierce dispute that escalated inside the cramped kitchen. 

The man’s wife stepped in to mediate the conflict. Amid rising tensions, the enraged father grappled physically with his son, while the mother tried to separate the two. In the chaos, the father fell from the kitchen window to his death.

The case is currently under investigation by the District Crime Squad of the Sha Tin District. 

On Thursday morning, the podium where the father landed remained cordoned off by police.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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