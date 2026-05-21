AI weather models predict new typhoon next week, but potential paths vary widely

Advanced artificial intelligence weather models are forecasting the formation of a new typhoon near the Philippines next week, although the storm's potential trajectory remains highly uncertain as different tracking systems offer conflicting predictions.

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The Hong Kong Observatory previously estimated that between four and seven tropical cyclones would come within 500 kilometers of the city this year.

Multiple AI forecasting models now suggest a new storm will develop in the waters near Manila in the coming days, though they present completely different scenarios regarding its eventual direction.

Information from the Taiwan Typhoon Forum indicates that Google's FNV3 AI model expects a surge of tropical weather activity east of the Philippines toward the end of the month.

The simulation data currently shows significant discrepancies regarding the storm's movement.

Potential tracks include a northward turn toward southern Japan, a path near eastern Taiwan and the Ryukyu Islands, or a trajectory toward the Bashi Channel and the South China Sea.

Meteorologists emphasize that these medium-to-long-term predictions are still subject to considerable adjustments.

Specific AI systems utilized by the Hong Kong Observatory further highlight this uncertainty.

The Fuxi model anticipates a tropical depression forming east of the Philippines on May 30 before moving into the South China Sea and coming within 400 kilometers of Hong Kong.

Conversely, the Fengwu model predicts the system will originate near Guam, strengthen into a tropical storm, and head toward the waters east of Japan.

A third model, Pangu, projects that the storm will sweep past eastern Taiwan and advance toward Kagoshima, Japan.