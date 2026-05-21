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NEWS

Fire safety checks flags alarm defects in 53 old buildings, 1,200 summonses issued

NEWS
55 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Fire Services Department has issued nearly 1,200 summonses after faulty fire alarm systems were found in 53 buildings during a citywide inspection of older buildings.

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The two-month risk-based inspection program, launched on January 19, targeted about 1,500 high-risk buildings to check whether their fire service installations were properly maintained.

During the operation, 53 buildings were found to have non-compliant fire alarm systems. The department said none of the cases involved deliberate human damage.

Authorities have also prosecuted 75 owners of fire service installations in seven buildings, involving around 1,200 summonses.

More than 2,500 fire hazard abatement notices were issued during the inspection, with the compliance rate exceeding 90 percent.

The department said the program was extended last month and will continue for another two years. A dedicated 20-member task force will be set up to inspect 5,000 additional buildings.

Buildings with scaffolding, aging buildings and those undergoing renovation works will be among the main inspection targets.

Law Kin-san, the department’s divisional officer for policy, said various methods are used to monitor fire service installations, including document checks and on-site inspections.

Law said cases involving suspected irregularities would be referred to a disciplinary committee, and contractors could be removed from the register if misconduct is found.

He added that contractors’ disciplinary records from the past seven years will be uploaded to the department’s mobile app for public access.

Fire Services Departmentold buildings

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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