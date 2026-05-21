HKBU hosts major energy forum to spearhead Hong Kong’s hydrogen and low-carbon future

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) hosted a pivotal forum at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday to explore the future of hydrogen energy and strategies for urban green transformation, marking a critical step as the university officially assumed the local secretariat role for the inaugural Hong Kong Green Energy Week scheduled for 2027.

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Establishing a hub for green collaboration

The Hong Kong Green Energy Week Forum, supported by mainland environmental associations and held in collaboration with the Global Sustainable Development Research Institute, convened government officials, scholars, and industry leaders.

A major focus of the event was the official inauguration of the Secretariat of Hong Kong Green Energy Week, a role now assumed by the Asian Energy Studies Centre under HKBU’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

This development is designed to drive multilateral collaboration across industry, academia, and research to help both the city and the nation achieve carbon neutrality.

The opening ceremony featured several prominent figures, including Miss Diane Wong Shuk-han, Acting Secretary for Environment and Ecology; Professor Xu Qinhua of the Renmin University of China and the China Petroleum Enterprise Association; Professor Alfred Sit Wing-hang, Senior Advisor to the President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU; and Professor Lyu Aiping, Vice-President of Research and Development at HKBU.

During the event, Professor Lyu emphasized that new energy sources like hydrogen serve as a vital bridge in the global transition toward decarbonization, expressing hope that the forum would foster deep collaboration across various scientific disciplines and community sectors.

Miss Diane Wong echoed this vision, noting that Hong Kong has evolved from an observer to an active contributor in the global hydrogen transition by successfully translating high-level strategies into tangible environmental outcomes.

Professor Xu also highlighted the unique and significant role that Hong Kong and institutions like HKBU play in the nation's broader blueprint for building a global energy powerhouse.

Empowering women in green transition

In addition to the secretariat launch, the forum saw the establishment of the Women's Committee of Hong Kong Green Energy Week, organized in partnership with the Global Forum on Sustainable Energy.

Professor Alfred Sit Wing-hang emphasized that the new committee reflects the reality that women are not merely participants in the green energy transition but serve as essential innovators and leaders.

The initiative aims to enhance the impact of women in global energy governance and foster a more inclusive pathway for sustainable development.

The official launch ceremonies for both the secretariat and the new committee were witnessed by the officiating guests alongside Professor Daniel Lai, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at HKBU; Peter Wong Wai-yee, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited; Wang Gang, Chairman of Shenzhen Energy Environment Co Ltd; Chen Heyi, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Recycling Chamber of Commerce; and Professor Gao Meng of HKBU, who serves as the Convenor of the Hong Kong Secretariat.

Driving urban low-carbon innovation

The forum, which also served to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of HKBU, featured dedicated sessions for industry insights and academic exchange.

Attendees heard keynote speeches from Peter Wong Wai-yee, Wang Gang, and Chen Heyi, who shared their practical experiences and strategic perspectives on the commercial development of hydrogen and other green energies.

The gathering concluded with a transdisciplinary roundtable discussion centered on leveraging new energy development for urban low-carbon transformation.

Moderated by Professor Guo Meiyu of HKBU’s Department of Geography, the session facilitated an exchange of ideas among leading experts, including Professor Kevin Lo Tek-sheng and Professor Gao Meng from HKBU, Professor Michael Leung of the City University of Hong Kong, and Mr Ringo Mak, Chairman of Community Leap.

The panelists discussed strategies for urban sustainability, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s pivotal position in international green energy innovation.