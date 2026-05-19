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NEWS

Giant bamboo theater and street market to anchor Centenary Tin Hau Festival in Sai Kung

NEWS
30 mins ago
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Sai Kung is preparing for a vibrant five-day celebration as the annual Tin Hau Festival Temple Fair returns from May 21 to 25. This century-old tradition will transform the town center into a bustling hub of cultural heritage, featuring a massive bamboo theater, traditional performances, and a lively market with dozens of stalls.

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The centerpiece of this year's festival is a towering 14-meter-tall bamboo structure known as the "Dragon Boat Shed."

This massive temporary theater, which spans across public squares, basketball courts, and even main roads, is a rare sight in a busy urban district.

Because it is the only Tin Hau celebration in Hong Kong held in a town center that requires significant road closures, the event offers a unique opportunity for the public to experience traditional festivities in a modern setting.

Inside the shed, the Proserity Cantonese Opera Production Studio will perform a series of nightly shows, bringing classical tales to life through the intricate art of Chinese opera.

Beyond the performances on stage, the streets will come alive with traditional folk arts.

The peak of the festivities occurs on May 24, the official birthday of the sea goddess Tin Hau, which will be marked by a grand parade.

Visitors can expect to see energetic lion, dragon, and qilin dances moving through the town, showcasing local craftsmanship and coordinated choreography.

These displays are part of a broader effort to preserve the region's intangible cultural heritage while providing a spectacular visual experience for residents and tourists alike.

Complementing the religious and cultural rites is a large-scale temple market featuring approximately 60 stalls. Located on either side of the giant bamboo theater, the market includes over 20 food stands offering a wide variety of snacks, traditional treats, and refreshments.

Another 40 stalls will sell an assortment of dry goods, including festive windmills, groceries, health foods, and cultural handicrafts.

The market will open daily around noon and continue late into the evening, creating a festive carnival atmosphere that encourages families to explore the town’s local offerings.

For those interested in the deep history behind the celebrations, a dedicated exhibition will be held at the former Sai Kung Public School to document the evolution of the festival over the past century.

Additionally, special guided tours are scheduled for May 23, focusing on the traditional engineering wisdom required to build massive bamboo structures without modern scaffolding.

These educational programs aim to deepen public appreciation for the technical skills and community spirit that sustain these ancient customs.

The festival is easily accessible via numerous bus and minibus routes connecting various parts of Hong Kong to Sai Kung town center.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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