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Air-conditioning worker dies after fall from Kowloon City residential block

NEWS
42 mins ago
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An air-conditioning worker died after falling from a residential building in Kowloon City on Tuesday afternoon.

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Police received a report at around noon that a man had fallen from a high-floor unit at a residential building on Nga Tsin Long Road and was found unconscious on a podium.

The worker was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital, where he was later certified dead despite rescue efforts.

According to sources, the man was carrying out work inside a unit on a floor above the 10th level when he was suspected to have lost his footing and fallen.

Police are investigating the incident.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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