Four Yuen Long pupils sent to hospital after mistaking bath powder for candy

Four primary six students in Yuen Long were sent to the hospital after allegedly mistaking a bath additive powder for candy and consuming it at school.

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The incident happened on Monday afternoon. According to sources, the students believed the powder was popping candy because the packaging closely resembled that of ordinary sweets.

The packaging reportedly carried the words “bath additive” and “Don’t eat,” but school officials said the appearance was highly similar to snack products.

The four students were taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment. They did not require gastric lavage and were later discharged after observation.

The school has issued a notice to parents reminding them to advise their children to carefully check product packaging and wording before consuming any items.

No further details on the students’ conditions were disclosed.

