logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Over 1,200 scams involving seniors reported in Q1; $500mn lost

NEWS
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong police recorded 1,264 cases of fraud involving elderly victims in the first quarter of this year, representing a 33 percent increase from the previous quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Total financial losses skyrocketed to over HK$500 million, an increase of nearly 80 percent compared to the previous period. Among these reports, 329 cases involved investment scams, where the average loss per person reached HK$1.01 million.

On the "CyberDefenderHK" social media page, the police noted that scammers specifically target seniors due to their stable financial positions. 

Fraudsters often build trust by promoting "expert information" or "guaranteed AI profits" to lure victims into increasing their investments before ultimately stealing their life savings.

Authorities have issued a warning to the elderly to remain vigilant and not to trust unknown "investment tutors" or unsolicited financial advice.

scam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sri Lankan police personnel escort detained Indian and Nepalese nationals suspected of running cyber fraud centres, to a court in Galle on May 12, 2026. (AFP)
Crackdown in Southeast Asia pushes scam networks to Sri Lanka
WORLD
17-05-2026 12:42 HKT
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet attends the retreat session of the 45th ASEAN Summit at the National Convention Centre in Vientiane, Laos, October 9, 2024. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cambodian PM's cousin says owned 30% of scam-linked firm
WORLD
06-05-2026 13:29 HKT
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Woman loses four years' salary in $1.2m crypto scam as city sees surge in online fraud
NEWS
04-05-2026 17:09 HKT
Sri Lanka arrests 37 Chinese at suspected scam centre: police
CHINA
03-05-2026 18:58 HKT
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Woman loses $5.2m in crypto scam that started in second-hand furniture group
NEWS
28-04-2026 21:36 HKT
Police arrest three in $7m gold scam targeting overseas mainland students
NEWS
22-04-2026 18:31 HKT
(File photo)
Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes
NEWS
19-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Love, lies and losses: man accused of $1m multi-scam targeting 50 victims
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-04-2026 14:01 HKT
(file photo)
Fake boss scam: staff tricked into $8m transfers
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-04-2026 14:15 HKT
A mountaineer holds on to the rope during an ice climbing session at Everest base camp, Nepal April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Purnima Shrestha/File Photo
Nepal vows action against trekker rescue scam
WORLD
07-04-2026 19:28 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18 hours ago
source: Facebook
‘On a working holiday’: Employer blasts domestic helper for ‘princess behavior’ and early exit
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.