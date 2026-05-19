Over 1,200 scams involving seniors reported in Q1; $500mn lost

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Crackdown in Southeast Asia pushes scam networks to Sri Lanka
17-05-2026 12:42 HKT
Cambodian PM's cousin says owned 30% of scam-linked firm
06-05-2026 13:29 HKT
Sri Lanka arrests 37 Chinese at suspected scam centre: police
03-05-2026 18:58 HKT
Woman loses $5.2m in crypto scam that started in second-hand furniture group
28-04-2026 21:36 HKT
Police arrest three in $7m gold scam targeting overseas mainland students
22-04-2026 18:31 HKT
Police warn of new scam using fake govt letters with QR codes
19-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Fake boss scam: staff tricked into $8m transfers
08-04-2026 14:15 HKT
Nepal vows action against trekker rescue scam
07-04-2026 19:28 HKT