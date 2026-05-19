Over 1,200 scams involving seniors reported in Q1; $500mn lost

Hong Kong police recorded 1,264 cases of fraud involving elderly victims in the first quarter of this year, representing a 33 percent increase from the previous quarter.

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Total financial losses skyrocketed to over HK$500 million, an increase of nearly 80 percent compared to the previous period. Among these reports, 329 cases involved investment scams, where the average loss per person reached HK$1.01 million.

On the "CyberDefenderHK" social media page, the police noted that scammers specifically target seniors due to their stable financial positions.

Fraudsters often build trust by promoting "expert information" or "guaranteed AI profits" to lure victims into increasing their investments before ultimately stealing their life savings.

Authorities have issued a warning to the elderly to remain vigilant and not to trust unknown "investment tutors" or unsolicited financial advice.