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Hong Kong charts a path for regulated ride-hailing as licensing debate intensifies

NEWS
51 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Following more than a decade of friction between traditional taxis and digital platforms, the Hong Kong government is moving forward with a comprehensive regulatory framework for ride-hailing services. 

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The initiative aims to legalize the sector by late 2026 while balancing the interests of passengers, drivers, and the existing taxi industry through a system of controlled licensing and dynamic market assessments.

The push for reform comes after years of legal ambiguity surrounding private car-hire services, which often led to tensions between app-based drivers and the taxi trade. 

To address growing public demand for diversified transport options, the Legislative Council passed an amendment bill in October 2025. 

This legislation paves the way for a formal regulatory system, with authorities currently drafting the specific technical details and permit conditions required for platforms to operate legally starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Central to the government's strategy is a "people-oriented" approach that prioritizes safety and service quality. Rather than allowing an unrestricted number of vehicles, officials intend to implement a total quantity control system. 

This involves regular assessments of market demand and operational data to determine how many licenses should be issued at any given time. 

A recent study conducted between 2024 and 2025 revealed that ride-hailing services currently account for approximately 22 percent of the city’s point-to-point transport market, facilitating roughly 114,000 trips daily.

The question of exactly how many licenses to issue has sparked a heated debate among stakeholders. Mainstream opinions suggest a range between 10,000 and 15,000 permits, a figure supported by several transport experts who believe this would be a responsible starting point to meet daily demand, especially given that many ride-hailing drivers only work part-time. 

However, some taxi industry representatives have argued for a much smaller cap of just two or three thousand vehicles, expressing fears that a larger fleet would lead to overcapacity and devalue existing taxi licenses. 

Critics of the taxi industry’s stance point out that some trade leaders hold significant numbers of taxi licenses themselves and may be more concerned with protecting their investments than improving service for the public. 

They argue that the traditional trade has long struggled with issues like overcharging and refusing fares, and that healthy competition is necessary to drive overall improvements. 

Conversely, major ride-hailing platforms have petitioned for up to 30,000 licenses, warning that anything less would result in long wait times and sharply higher fares for commuters during peak hours.

On a global scale, Hong Kong’s proposed ratio of roughly one ride-hailing car for every taxi remains conservative compared to other major hubs. In cities like New York and London, ride-hailing vehicles outnumber traditional taxis by significantly higher margins. 

By establishing an orderly framework, the government hopes to modernize the city’s transport landscape, make it easier for citizens to hail rides, and create more opportunities for new drivers to enter the industry. The ultimate goal is to foster a "triple win" scenario that benefits passengers, digital platforms, and the traditional taxi sector alike.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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