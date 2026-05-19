Fishmonger arrested after man slashed in face at Yau Ma Tei Market

A man was injured in a knife attack at Yau Ma Tei Market on Tuesday morning (May 19), with a fishmonger arrested on suspicion of wounding.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police said they received a report at 11.32am from a man at the market on Battery Street, who reported he had been attacked with a knife by a fishmonger.

The victim sustained a facial wound about 2cm long and was bleeding heavily. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being sent to Kwong Wah Hospital.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incident.