Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Friday, following Xi-Trump meeting

Hong Kong stocks plunged below 26,000 points on Friday, as the Xi-Trump meeting offered little excitement for investors.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped by 426 points to 25,962 points.

The market turnover was HK$325.4 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index lost by 2.7 percent to 4,941 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 1 percent to 4,135 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 1.2 percent to 15,561 points.



