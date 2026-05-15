Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Friday, following Xi-Trump meeting

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AI boom puts SK Hynix on cusp of US$1 trillion market value
14-05-2026 16:30 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Thursday
14-05-2026 12:19 HKT
Hong Kong stocks plunged below 26,000 points on Friday, as the Xi-Trump meeting offered little excitement for investors.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped by 426 points to 25,962 points.
The market turnover was HK$325.4 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index lost by 2.7 percent to 4,941 points.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 1 percent to 4,135 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 1.2 percent to 15,561 points.