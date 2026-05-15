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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Friday, following Xi-Trump meeting

FINANCE
14 mins ago
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Hong Kong stocks plunged below 26,000 points on Friday, as the Xi-Trump meeting offered little excitement for investors. 

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped by 426 points to 25,962 points.

The market turnover was HK$325.4 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index lost by 2.7 percent to 4,941 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 1 percent to 4,135  points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 1.2 percent to 15,561 points.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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