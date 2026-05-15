Singapore's OCBC to add 30-50 Hong Kong-based relationship managers in 2026

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI, Singapore's second-largest bank, plans to add 30 to 50 relationship managers in Hong Kong in 2026, a more than 30 percent increase, as it expands its wealth management and presence in the financial hub, a senior executive said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are a few details:

"The group looks at Hong Kong as a core market and also the wealth business as a core growth area in the next frontier strategy," Josephine Lee, head of consumer financial services at OCBC Hong Kong, said in a briefing in Hong Kong.

The bank said Hong Kong revenue rose 18 percent to HK$2.2 billion year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, while net profit after tax jumped 88 percent.

"We are looking at hiring approximately more than 30 percent of relationship managers in this year, and also we are looking at modernizing our branches and footprint," she said.

"We see we have a great potential to grow our business in Hong Kong going forward," said Wang Ke, head of Greater China and CEO of OCBC Hong Kong. "It's not just the wealth management business, actually it's across all lines of business."

OCBC said wealth management income rose 50 percent from a year earlier, while corporate wealth income more than tripled.

The bank reiterated its goal of becoming a top-10 lender in Hong Kong by 2030.

Reuters