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FINANCE

HK government welcomes IMF's assessment

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS

Hong Kong welcomed the International Monetary Fund’s assessment of its ongoing economic recovery and support for the government's fiscal policies to drive economic growth and achieve economic diversification, Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po said.

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The city’s economic growth outlook is positive, underpinned by strong global demand for AI-related electronics, sustained growth in visitor arrivals and robust cross-boundary financial activities, Chan said in a statement on Friday. 

The IMF Staff Mission reaffirms the SAR’'s role as an international financial center and a "super connector", and the financial sector risks are manageable, supported by strong buffers and robust regulatory oversight, the government said.

The mission acknowledges that financial sector risks are manageable, supported by strong buffers and robust regulatory oversight. 

Lenders in the city remain well capitalized, liquid, and profitable, while the Linked Exchange Rate System continues to be an appropriate and credible anchor for macroeconomic and financial stability, it said. 

The mission visited Hong Kong from March 16 to 27, with discussions held with government officials, financial regulators and private sector representatives.

IMFHong KongPaul Chanassessment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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